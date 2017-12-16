Co wins Mindanao Cavaliers Cup

Jeremiah Co finished with 70 to grab the overall net crown in the 18th Mindanao Cavaliers Cup held last December 9 at Apo Golf and Country Club in Davao City.

Co shared the overall honors with Randy Arevalo, who made 76 to claim the overall gross championship.

Class A net winner Mark Oropeza finished with one-under 71 and won via countback against first runner-up Ahn Jun Hoon. Second runner-up Nono Bata posted a net score of 72.

In Class B, Bok Mata sizzled with 71 to clinch the top spot followed by Nelson Namucatcat and Alex Monteagudo, who scored 72 and 73, and settled for second and third places, respectively.

Class C champion Regie Lee checked in with 75 to edge Manny Ramos (76) and Anthony Puruganan (79).

Evelyn Quinsay topped the ladies division after setting up a 92 gross score. Liana Fe Pondias trailed behind Quinsay with nine strokes to finished first runner-up with 101 gross.

Gross champions of each division were Manny Nitorreda (Class A- 77), Jun Calas (Class B- 92), and Rex Brigante (Class C- 96).