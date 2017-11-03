CoA calls for probe into P38.8B Malampaya fund

A SPECIAL audit office under the Commission on Audit (CoA) has recommended the immediate investigation of P38.8 billion in funds released from the government’s share in the Malampaya natural gas project off Palawan from 2004 to 2012, and file charges if needed.

An audit report released this week described the Malampaya fund releases as “questionable,” as the money was not spent for the intended purposes, such as energy resource development and exploitation, and there was no proper documentation.

“In view of the apparent disregard of applicable laws, rules and regulations which contributed to the misuse of funds, the Team recommends immediate conduct of investigation to determine officials and employees who may be responsible for the questionable release of funds and file appropriate charges, if warranted,” the CoA Special Audit Report, originally transmitted to Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno on August 31, said.

The Malampaya Fund represents the 60-percent share of the government in the net operating proceeds of the Malampaya Deep Water Gas-to-Power Project, which powers three plants in Batangas and provides 30 percent of Luzon’s electricity needs. The project attained commercial viability under the Ramos administration in 1998, and was inaugurated by President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo in 2001.

The CoA report said the government collected a total of P173.3 billion in Malampaya proceeds between 2002 and 2013. Twenty-two percent or P38.8 billion was released to various national government agencies, government corporations and the Palawan provincial government during the same period.

But “[t]he very purpose for which [the]Malampaya Fund was established is…yet to be served,” the CoA said, as it became a source of development and general funds, rather than spent for energy resource development and exploitation as required by Marcos-era Presidential Decree 910.

It also pointed out that in 2013, the Supreme Court declared the phrase in PD 910, “and for such other purposes as may be hereafter directed by the President,” unconstitutional. The phrase had been used to justify the use of Malampaya funds for various purposes.

“The audit disclosed that in general, releases of funds by the DBM (Department of Budget and Management), out of Malampaya Fund, to the different IAs (implementing agencies) may not be considered proper in view of non-compliance with existing laws, rules and regulations,” the CoA said.

It said special allotment release orders or SAROs and notices of cash allocation or NCAs “were released even without complying with complete documentary requirements under existing laws, rules and regulation.”

There were also no requests for funds from the agencies or an endorsement from the Department of Energy (DoE), a special budget or proof of DBM evaluation, or approval of the President.

“In some cases, funds were released even in the absence of project proposals or for purposes other than the purpose for which the fund was approved for release by the President,” it added.

“Likewise, the DBM released the SAROs without first establishing the propriety of the projects to be funded and reasonableness of the amount being requested as shown in the collatilla to the SAROs requiring submission of documents prior to the disbursement of funds,” the report said.

Search and rescue

In the case of the Philippine National Police (PNP), “the general purpose for which the funds were released…was to “augment the operational and logistical requirements in the search, retrieval, rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts in areas affected by calamities nationwide.”

“[T]he general purposes indicated in the SAROs for the first and second districts of Palawan were for the implementation of roads and school buildings and other barangay projects and the requirements,” the report noted.

In 2011 under the Aquino administration, P423 million in Malampaya funds were used to buy the US Coast Guard ship Hamilton to protect the natural gas project.

It was also used for the “Pantawid Pasada” fuel subsidies for transport groups, among other projects.

Arroyo EO

According to the report’s executive summary, Diokno commented that “[t]he DBM has always released funds to the IAs on the basis of a request and that OP (Office of the President) directive and DoE endorsement are not considered mandatory prior to any release of fund by DBM with the issuance of [Executive Order] 848.”

Executive Order 848, issued by the Arroyo administration, states that funds may be released upon the request for release of funds by the implementing agency, Bureau of the Treasury certification on the availability of funds, and existing laws and budgetary, accounting and auditing rules and regulations.

“Some projects are, by their nature, not given into specifics and this includes those covering financial assistance in areas covered by calamities and transfers to corporations for which the release is made through the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr),” Diokno said.

Former Budget secretary Rolando Andaya Jr., through his lawyer, said that before fund release, “the requests for funding go through the regular and strict process of determining compliance with and completeness of all the documentary requirements under existing laws, rules and regulations.”

“A simple perusal of the specific purposes for which the SAROs were issued by the DBM and the general purposes for which the OP approved the use of Malampaya Fund discloses that the said specific purposes were actually covered by and within the scope of the general purposes of the [executive orders],” Andaya said.