‘COA defying court ruling on license plates’

The contractor for the Motor Vehicle Registration and Driver’s Licensing Regulatory Services (MVRDLRS) program claimed that the Commission on Audit (COA) defied the Supreme Court decision declaring the program legal and constitutional.

Patrick Penachos, chief counsel of the JKG-Power Plates, the winning bidder in the MVRDLRS program, warned that by ignoring the high court decision, the COA is denying the company justice. The COA however said the high court decision is still pending resolution.

Penachos said the public should not blame the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for the delay in the release of the new license plates, but instead ask the COA to explain why it continues to ignore the 2016 Supreme Court decision that already settled the constitutionality of the P4.8-billion budget appropriation for the program in the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2014.

The high court decision, penned by Associate Justice Lucas Bersamin on June 14, 2016, formally settled all constitutional and legal controversies raised by the defeated bidders of the program.

“The Bersamin decision not only affirmed the decision in GR 212381 [Jacomille vs Abaya] which settled the constitutionality of the licensing program, but also lifted the temporary restraining order issued by the court upon the instigation of oppositors against fully paying the bidder,” Penachos said.

The high court found sufficient ground for the program’s getting a budget allocation from the GAA of 2014. The high court likewise rendered the appropriation sufficient and constitutional after the Department of Transportation and Communications (DOTC) testified in Congress the appropriation was included in its 2014 budget.

Questions on the legality of the program surfaced after oppositors claimed the DOTC allocated only P2.35 billion for the program. Based on the papers the DOTC submitted, the agency clarified the P2.35 billion only represented personnel and other expenses, and did not include motor vehicle registration services that was an integral part of the program.

Court facts showed that when former transportation secretary Joseph Abaya learned of the inadequacy of funds for the program, he wrote former budget secretary Butch Abad in September 2013 and asked for an additional P2.4 billion. Abad granted the request.

In subsequent budget hearings before Congress in 2014, the high court found the DOTC satisfied the constitutional requirements of presenting the increase in funding solely on the basis of fund insufficiency in covering all the costs of the program.

The program hit a snag when legal questions hounded it. However, JKG-Power Plates still delivered the license plates that were produced in the Netherlands.