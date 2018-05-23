CoA finds irregularity in Davao DepEd expenses

VARIOUS information technology equipment and software — costing more than P13 million — for use in public elementary and secondary schools in Davao City were paid even with incomplete supporting documents, according to the Commission on Audit (CoA).

The 2017 CoA audit report showed that P13.58 million in public funds were used to purchase 50 airconditioning units, 50 uninterrupted power supply, 300 Acer Veriton computers, 50 Epson printers with scanner, 50 Microsoft Home and Student 2016 software and 50 Optomo DLP projectors.

The items were allegedly delivered even if they had Acknowledgement Receipt for Equipment (ARE) and had no “Distribution List duly signed by actual recipients/end-users,” and the beneficiary schools that had congested e-classrooms were not specified in the Local School Board (LSB)-approved project design.

“The lack of documentation might also indicate misappropriation of property. It is important to identify the beneficiary schools during budget planning and documents must be complete during project implementation to ensure that the procured items were appropriated as planned,” CoA added.

Meanwhile, the procurement of the 300 computers, as well as the printers with scanner and software were budgeted for Talandang High School, Bernardino B. Bosque National High School, E.T. Nograles NHS, Binugao NHS, Catalunan Pequeno NHS, Davao City NHS and Davao City SPED NHS.

But the documents showed the purchased items were delivered to the Department of Education Regional Office (DepEd RO) 11 on December 6, 2016 through its supply officer, thus depriving the intended beneficiaries the use of needed IT equipment and software.

CoA recommended that the city government require the LSB to “submit the required ARE duly signed by beneficiary schools or end-users as well as relevant documents to support its distribution to actual end-users, to avoid possible audit suspension/disallowance of the subject transactions.”

In the same report, CoA said the balances of inventory accounts totaling P486.3 million as of year-end 2017 were “of doubtful validity since non-existing items were still carried in the” city government’s books “due to lack of support documents i.e. Summary of Supplies and Materials Issued, authority to drop from the books, and incomplete physical count of inventory items.”