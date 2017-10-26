CoA junks Bohol gov’s plea for review

The Commission on Audit (CoA) has denied a petition for review by Bohol Gov. Edgardo Chatto of its regional office’s ruling disallowing the P2.4-million payment for calendars for filing the appeal beyond the allowable time under the law.

Chatto filed the appeal along with former Vice Gov. Concepcion Lim, then-provincial government officials Alfonso Damalerio 2nd, Eustaquio Socorin, Joseth Celocia and Gabino Redulla.

The CoA’s Regional Office (RO) No. 7 ruling affirmed a notice of disallowance (ND) on the personalized 2011 calendars that the province procured.

In a decision dated September 27, 2017, the commission cited the 2009 Revised Rules of Procedure, which states that the filing of an appeal must be done within six months or 180 days from receipt of the ND.

The CoA said even on the merits, the petition would still be denied because the procurement was contrary to various laws.

It added that the CoA regional office ND is final and executory.

A notice of disallowance informs those concerned of their participation in a transaction and they have to refund the amount indicated in the notice.

REINA C. TOLENTINO