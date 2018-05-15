CoA questions extra pay given to MTRCB board

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) granted additional benefits to board members (BMs) amounting to P5.2 million on the basis of minutes of board meetings and board resolutions, according to the Commission on Audit (CoA).

The observation was made in CoA’s audit report on the MTRCB for 2017.

“Upon examination of Disbursement Vouchers (DVs) and their supporting documents for the period January to December, 2017, we noted that each BM received approximately P41,500 monthly,” it said.

The P41,500 was broken down as follows: P10,000 per diem for board meeting, P5,000 representation and transportation allowance (RATA), monitoring expenses (P14,000), P5,000 Optical Media Board (OMB) emolument, and board committee activities (P7,500), based on the audit report.

“Per Diems were granted to BMs for attending the regular BM meeting, which was held once a month. RATA covered expenses of BMs incidental to and in connection with the actual performance of their functions,” CoA said.

The audit report said board members were granted OMB emolument “for the review of materials in optical media.”

“As a basic principle, additional benefits are not allowed for services rendered which are inherent to the functions for which one is already compensated for. The review of motion pictures and television programs in whatever medium is among the powers and functions vested to the Board pursuant to PD No. 1986,” CoA said.

According to the audit report, the MTRCB’s basis in the issuances of board resolutions granting additional benefits was Section 20 of PD 1986 which established a sinking fund.

But CoA said the Board has no power to grant additional allowances to board members.