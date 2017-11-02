COA seeks probe on ‘questionable’ release of P38.8B Malampaya funds

THE Commission on Audit’s (COA) Special Audits Office (SAO) has recommended an investigation to determine those who may be responsible for the allegedly “questionable” release of Malampaya funds.

The recommendation was contained in a sectoral performance audit report on the Malampaya fund releases by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to various implementing agencies (IAs) from 2004 to 2012.



“In view of the apparent disregard of applicable laws, rules and regulations which contributed to the misuse of funds, the Team recommends immediate conduct of investigation to determine officials and employees who may be responsible for the questionable release of funds and file appropriate charges, if warranted,” according to the SAO, which transmitted its report to Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno on August 31.

It also said that “release of Malampaya Fund should be strictly for the purposes intended”. This is based on a Supreme Court ruling in 2013, which declared as unconstitutional a portion of Presidential Decree 910 stating that the Malampaya funds would be used “for such other purposes as may be hereafter directed by the President”.



“The audit disclosed that in general, releases of funds by the DBM, out of Malampaya Fund, to the different IAs may not be considered proper in view of non-compliance with existing laws, rules and regulations,” the SAO said in the report’s executive summary.



“SAROs and NCAs were released even without complying with complete documentary requirements under existing laws, rules and regulation. There were either no request for fund from the IAs, or DOE endorsement and/or Special Budget (SB), or proof of DBM evaluation, or approval by the President which are required under DBM-DOE-DOF Joint Circular (JC) No. 3 and Executive Order (EO) Nos. 683 and 848. In some cases, funds were released even in the absence of project proposals or for purposes other than the purpose for which the fund was approved for release by the President,” it added.



SAROs are special allotment release orders. NCAs are notices of cash allocation. DOE is Department of Energy. DOF is Department of Finance.



“Likewise, the DBM released the SAROs without first establishing the propriety of the projects to be funded and reasonableness of the amount being requested as shown in the collatilla to the SAROs requiring submission of documents prior to the disbursement of funds,” it said.



The SAO also said in part in the report that “[a]s may be noted, fund releases of P38.837 billion as of May 21, 2012 were not intended for energy resource development and exploitation programs and projects of the government but fall under other purposes as may be directed or authorized by the President. These releases represent 22.41 percent of the total collection of P173.280 Billion as of June 30, 2013. The very purpose for which Malampaya Fund was established is therefore yet to be served.”



According to the report’s executive summary, Diokno said that “[t]he DBM has always released funds to the IAs on the basis of a request and that OP directive and DOE endorsement are not considered mandatory prior to any release of fund by DBM with the issuance of EO No. 848.”



OP is Office of the President.



“Some projects are, by their nature, not given into specifics and this includes those covering financial assistance in areas covered by calamities and transfers to corporations for which the release is made through the Bureau of Treasury (BTr),” Diokno said.



Former Budget secretary Rolando Andaya Jr., through his lawyer, said that before fund release, “the requests for funding go through the regular and strict process of determining compliance with and completeness of all the documentary requirements under existing laws, rules and regulations.”



“A simple perusal of the specific purposes for which the SAROs were issued by the DBM and the general purposes for which the OP approved the use of Malampaya Fund discloses that the said specific purposes were actually covered by and within the scope of the general purposes of the EOs,” Andaya said.

Based on its findings, the SAO recommended to the DBM to ensure that documentary and other requirements were complete before releasing funds.



