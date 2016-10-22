COA: sleepy Catanduanes town paid P4 M for janitors

LEGAZPI CITY: The municipal government of Caramoran in Catanduanes has paid more than P4 million covering the year 2015 for the salaries of numbers of job order workers who were all designated as janitors, according to the reports from the Commission On Audit (COA). The COA Annual Audit report said the job order workers were also granted travel allowances and incidental expenses. They were mostly assigned at the Office of the Mayor, vice mayor and the Sangguniang Bayan. The COA report said 82 job orders designated as janitors were paid P250 each on a daily basis, adding there were months when the numbers of hired janitors rose to more than 120.