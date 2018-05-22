COA uncovers P13-M office, IT equipment for Davao City schools paid without complete documents

VARIOUS office/information technology equipment and software totaling P13.58 million procured for public elementary and secondary schools under Department of Education (DepEd) Division of Davao City were paid without complete supporting documents, according to the Commission on Audit’s (COA) 2017 report.

This cast “doubt on the authenticity of transactions, contrary to Section 4.6 of PD 1445,” COA said.

The audit report cited Section 4.6 of the State Audit Code (Presidential Decree or PD 1445), which “provides that claims against government funds shall be supported with complete documentation.”

The items, which cost a total of P13.6 million, include 50 airconditioning units, 50 Uninterrupted Power Supply, 300 Acer Veriton computers, 50 units of Epson printer with scanner, 50 units of Microsoft Home and Student 2016 software, and 50 units of Optomo DLP Projector.

According to the audit report, these items had no Acknowledgement Receipt for Equipment (ARE) and had no “Distribution List duly signed by actual recipients/end-users.”

COA recommended that the city government required the local school board to “submit the required ARE duly signed by beneficiary schools or end-users, and any relevant documents to support its distribution to actual end-users, to avoid possible audit suspension/disallowance of the subject transactions.”

The audit report said in part that a “letter-reply from the DepEd Schools Division Superintendent dated 15 January 2018 stated that to facilitate and expedite the payment of the foregoing procurements, the ARE was issued initially to the Supply Officer. However, by year 2017, the respective AREs were issued to the listed beneficiaries/end-user units.”

COA said that it recognized concerned officials’ efforts to comply with its recommendations.

“However, while the equipment and software were actually delivered, the distribution did not include some of the identified school beneficiaries. This situation is inconsistent with the approved project plan, depriving the targeted beneficiary schools of their equipment needs,” it said in part.