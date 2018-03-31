Coach Allegri says he’s sticking with Juventus

TURIN, Italy: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri insisted Friday (Saturday in Manila) he wants to continue working at the Italian champions despite reported interest from French league leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

“I’ve a contract with Juventus until 2020. I’m happy here and my intention is to stay,” Allegri told a press conference ahead of Saturday’s Serie A game against AC Milan.

Allegri, 50, arrived at Juventus in 2014 and has been hugely successful.

He has won three Italian league titles—to add to the one he had already won with AC Milan—and four Italian Cups with the Turin giants as well as reaching two Champions League finals in 2015 and 2017.

Juventus are on track for a seventh straight Serie A title, and will play Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals over two legs in April.

AFP