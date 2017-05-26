Savvy scent lovers can rejoice their favorite brands Coach and Burberry have released new notes to tingle their senses. The all-American accessory house Coach offers Coach Eau de Toilette redolent with contrasts, opening with fresh pear that gives way to timeless white Alba roses before drying down to a sensual cedarwood base note. Then, inspired by the iconic trench coat, Mr. Burberry Eau de Parfum, a deeper, more sensual interpretation of the iconic Mr. Burberry Eau de Toilette, debuts as the latest chapter in the brand’s Mr. Burberry fragrance story.
