Coach ‘Chot’ brings magic touch to the boardroom

As one of the most celebrated basketball coaches in the country, Vincent “Chot” Reyes won eight championships and was voted Coach of the Year five times, the same number of times he also coached the All-Star team in the Philippine Basketball Association.

He also steered the Philippine national team to a gold medal finish in the 2012 Jones Cup, the silver medal in the FIBA Asia Championship and the bronze medal in the FIBA Asia Cup.

Now as president and CEO of TV5 and newly-appointed coach of the Gilas Pilipinas national squad, Coach Chot as he is fondly referred to, hopes to develop a similar winning strategy in this latest and exciting phase of his professional career.

As a network executive, he has already achieved several firsts as head of Sports5 and its digital arm, D5 Studio, particularly on social media.

Since D5 Studio launched the Sports5 Facebook page two years ago, it has more than made its presence felt and has become one of the fastest-growing, and now the largest, local sports community on Facebook. Games, highlights and events can be viewed on its page almost instantly.

D5 Studio has been working very hard to give Filipinos free livestream access to the biggest local and international events such as the recent Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the FIBA World Cup and the PBA.

Game 6 alone of the PBA Governor’s Cup that crowd favorite Ginebra San Miguel won saw its concurrent live­stream viewers on Sports5.ph soar by 2000 percent compared to the average. Adding to Sports.ph’s appeal is the fact that sports fans can rely on the latest, comprehensive, no-nonsense sporting news coverage as they happen.

Coach Chot has been very pleased with what D5 Studio has achieved in such a short time. As impressive as these developments are, he remains cognizant of the many challenges down the road.

“The challenge is to remain relevant and attuned to the quickly changing environment in terms of technology, content, delivery. While we are currently generating revenue on both fronts, we need to accomplish even better monetization,” the Coach pointed out.

As he prepares for bigger challenges ahead, Coach Chot is determined to helm both TV5 and Gilas Pilipinas to greater heights with strategies that are not too different from the winning formula he developed for his championship teams.

“For TV5, the strategy is quite simple. Increase the topline (Revenue), grow the pipeline (Content) and trim the waistline (Operational Efficiency). At the heart of this is content, characterized by our D5: Dominant Sports and eSports properties, Disruptive News, Differentiated Entertainment, Digital Originals, and Dedicated Business Solutions,” he revealed.

To realize his network strategy, for D5 Studio and Sports5, Reyes said he has already identified some of the content that he is putting on his starting line-up intended to give him an early, if not a commanding lead, with upcoming sports exclu­sives like the PBA draft, Golf Battle for a Cause, and of course, the 2017 All Filipino PBA conference among others.

“When it comes to our audience, we have an ear to the ground that enables us to evolve as the viewers evolve,” he stressed.

For 2017, the Coach promises an even more exciting year for D5 Studio and Sports5 with more Gilas content, FIBA coverages, SEA Games, continued UFC and PGA Tour broadcast—all of which he says provide “fertile ground for dramatic story-telling.”

For the Gilas basketball team, Coach Chot has mapped out a specific vision.

“We will form the best pool of players that will address the need to be competitive now while preparing for the future. Thus, our 25-man pool of PBA and soon to be PBA players that will also be augmented by two more naturalized players,” he said.

“We hope to get synergy from these players that we will train to play together with great speed and shooting by competing in tough international competitions,” he added.