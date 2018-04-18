Coach Chot upbeat for Kobe Paras

Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes believes that the future is bright for Kobe Paras who will join the Gilas Cadets that will compete in the 2018 FilOil Flying V Preseason Premier Cup.

Reyes, after seeing Paras’ athleticism and hoops prowess, said the former La Salle Greenhills star player would be a big boost to the national team.

“Sky is the limit. We haven’t seen his full potentials yet so its sky’s the limit,” Reyes told The Manila Times.

Paras, towering at 6’6, is expected to suit up for the Gilas Cadets when they face reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines champion Ateneo De Manila University in the Premier Cup opening day on Saturday.

Reyes added that the 20-year-old Paras made the right decision to come home and rejoin Gilas Pilipinas.

“I’m very glad that it is about time that he comes in because it is going to help his career. When he is in America, he doesn’t play. So now that he is here, he can play and he’ll become a better player,” added Reyes stressing that Paras should learn how to deal with the people’s high expectation.

“I can’t do nothing about it (people’s expectation). Kobe must learn how to handle it. I’m just here to advise and guide him.”

Besides the Flying V tournament, Paras would likely be saddled up for the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3×3 World Cup on June 8 to 12 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan. He was also a member of the national team that won a gold medal in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Paras played for La Cathedral in 2014 then transferred to Middlebrooks Academy in 2015. He then transferred again to Creighton in 2016 before making his last move to California State Northridge last year.