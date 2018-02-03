Coal to spur PH energy infra growth

Sustained investments in coal-fired power plants will play a vital role in boosting the Philippines’ energy and utilities infrastructure over the next decade, a BMI Research study said.

Such infrastructure is projected to grow at an annual average of 8.7 percent between 2018 and 2017, according to the study.

“Coal-fired power plants will continue to form an integral component of the Philippines’ power mix, and contribute to strong investment and construction activity in the country’s energy and utilities infrastructure sector,” Fitch-owned BMI said.

Coal is still preferred because of its low cost and technological requirements, despite recent trends to turn away from it as a power source.

Citing its Key Projects Database, BMI said the Philippines has more than 7,300 megawatts (MW) worth of power-plant capacity, almost 80 percent of which come from coal-fired sources.

“The rise of coal will be particularly pronounced in the less-developed southern regions of Mindanao and Visayas, which have historically relied on renewable sources, but are now facing demand pressures stemming from economic and industrial growth,” BMI said.

“According to the Department of Energy’s 2009-2030 Power Development Plan, the Philippines will require an additional 12,300MW of generating capacity by 2030, the majority of which will come from coal-fired sources,” it added.

Besides boosting infrastructure, coal is also expected to overshadow renewable energy (RE) as the primary power source in those regions.

Coal fuels more than 40 percent of power generation there, up from 4 percent before 2003.

“Although both regions’ power needs are significantly lower than that of Luzon, they have historically relied predominantly on renewables sources—geothermal in Visayas and hydropower in Mindanao,” BMI said.

The value and capacity of upcoming coal-fired projects in those regions outweigh the volume of RE projects, it added.