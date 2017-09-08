Coalition formed for a ‘drug-free Pangasinan’

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan: Various agencies and offices in the province vowed support to the National Tokhang Advocacy Coalition (NCTAC), a sub-component of the National Coalition of Sectoral Force Multipliers and Advocacy Support Groups, at the forefront of peace and order efforts, particularly on the war against drugs, leading to a drug-free Pangasinan. Police provincial director, Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee, said the support from various agencies is a booster shot to PNP’s law enforcement and community relations programs. NCTAC is to take the lead in the formulation and implementation of programs that will strengthen the gains and successes of PNP’s anti-criminality programs and community empowerment activities. As of September 5, Pangasinan police reported that out of the 1,364 barangay (villages), 1,206 have been cleared of illegal drugs leaving only 65. Police have recorded 22,078 drug suspects with 20,263 have surrendered since July 2016.