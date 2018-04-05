Coalition shoots down missile near Yemen border

RIYADH: The Saudi-led military coalition said on Thursday it shot down a missile fired by Yemen’s Shiite Huthi rebels who said they targeted storage facilities of the kingdom’s oil giant Aramco.

“The missile fired at the town of Jizan was intercepted and destroyed” late Wednesday, said coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki.

“The debris fell on residential areas and we have no report of human losses or material damage,” he said.

Aramco said its facilities in Jizan, in southwestern Saudi Arabia, were “intact” and operating normally, after pictures were posted on social media of a fire sparked by a missile attack.

The Huthi rebels said on their Al-Masirah television channel they had targeted Aramco storage tanks in Jizan.

Saudi Arabia leads a regional military coalition allied with Yemen’s embattled government in a war against the Iran-backed Huthis, who have ramped up their attacks on the kingdom.

An Egyptian laborer was killed by falling debris from a March 25 missile attack on Riyadh.

