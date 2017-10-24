Coalition throws support behind revolutionary govt

GERONA, Tarlac: A multi-sectoral coalition, as well as its allied forces from Northern Luzon and Central Luzon and Calabarzon, has expressed support for a revolutionary government under President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

“RebolusyongDuterte for a Revolutionary Government” (#REBODU304REVOGOV) gathered its member organizations here on Sunday and made a call to liberate Filipinos from long years of suffering repression under previous regimes.

#REBODU304REVOGO said these regimes are controlled by ilustrados and oligarchs who conspire with pseudo-patriotic leaders.

“From the time of [Emilio] Aguinaldo to [Benigno] Aquino 3rd, in a period of one-hundred-nineteen years, the masses of our people had been robbed, plundered and have been kept in extreme poverty and ignorance,” the coalition and its allies said.

Such condition, they added, was only ended with the emergence of a Duterte presidency, which “comes only once in a century.”

“It is implored upon us not to squander the next five years of the Digong presidency but instead take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform our society from its present state of deterioration, degeneration, disintegration and possible demise,” the coalition said.

Digong is the nickname of the President although he also answers to “Rody.”

“Duterte embraced the cause of the working class, the peasants, the fisherfolk, the jeepney and tricycle drivers, the urban and rural poor, the professionals, the youth and students as well as the small businessmen, making him the leader of a genuine revolution for the masses,” according to the coalition.

Led by the Filipino Guardians with 300 member organizations, it said it aims to forge a common group into a quasi-military organization or people’s militia.

This, the multi-sectoral group added, would help the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, the National Bureau of Investigation, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and other government agencies carrying out the all-out war against illegal drugs, graft and corruption and criminality, as well as those carrying out the 10-Point Socio-Economic Program and Ambisyong 2040 of the Duterte administration, to advance the interests of the masses.

Among the prominent personalities in the coalition who signed a manifesto of commitment are Gen. Reynaldo Berroya, Gen. Danilo Lim, Bishop Nilo Tayag and Gerona municipal councilor Ronjie Daquigan.

In an interview on Monday, Abel Pablo, #REBODU304REVOGOV press bureau chief, told The Manila Times that the move is an attempt to end the “Tejeros Syndrome,” which started during the revolution against Spanish colonization of the Philippines.

Pablo said Aguinaldo’s installation as president at the Tejeros Congress was short-lived because it was a product of a “circus” run by ilustrados and oligarchs.

“The cause of the masses was not realized under Aguinaldo. It was [Andres] Bonifacio who really cared for the people and that is what Digong is doing today–embracing the ideals of Bonifacio,” he added.