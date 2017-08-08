Coast Guard gets 5th sea vessel from Japan

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) announced receiving on Monday its fifth multi-role response vessel (MRRV) Suluan from Japan as an addition to its fleet for search-and-rescue operations.

The boat with assigned bow number 4406 is the fifth of the 10 MRRVs built and delivered by the Japan Marine United (JMU) Corporation Yokohama Shipyard.

The name Suluan was derived from the Suluan Lighthouse located in Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

Five more MRRVs will be built and delivered to the PCG and be named after primary lighthouses in the Philippines denoting their significance to aid maritime navigation, the PCG said.

It added that MRRV Suluan will also be utilized to support ongoing fight against terrorism in southern Philippines.

The ship was acquired through the Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project that was awarded by the Department of Transportation to JMU Corporation.

The corporation won the contract by bidding 12,790,000,000 Japanese yen that includes supply of standard spare parts and tools, crew training and ocean transportation and marine insurance, according to the PCG.