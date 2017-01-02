Coast Guard Officer nabbed for illegal discharge of firearm

AN officer of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) was arrested on Sunday for alleged indiscriminate firing at Sitio Pinagpala, Barangay Balogo in Pasacao, Camarines Sur. The Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesman, Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos, citing reports from the field, identified the suspect as Petty Officer 3 Ryan Betito Lumbre, PCG Detachment commander of PNR, Tutuban. Seized from him were one ammunition and five cartridge cases for 9 mm caliber pistol but his firearm was not recovered. Lumbre is detained at the Pasacao police station and investigated.