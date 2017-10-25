Coast Guard, PNP gear up for Halloween

AUTHORITIES are stepping up preparations for Undas 2017 with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)-Bacolod Station going on full alert status starting Saturday, October 28, while the Calabarzon Police Regional office will deploy 7,567 policemen to protect travelers and ensure security in the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

PCG-Bacolod Station commander Lt. Senior Grade Jimmy Oliver Vingno said the Department of Transportation (DoTr) has launched “Oplan: Byaheng Ayos Undas 2017” as part of its preparations for the large number of passengers expected to flock to the seaports.

Vingno said the PCG will go on “red alert status” from October 28 to November 5.

About 100 personnel from the PCG, PCG-Auxiliary and the Philippine Marine Corps will be deployed in all Negros Occidental ports. K-9 units will also be employed to detect any contraband and to augment security checks.

Vingno also advised those planning to cross over to Iloilo or Cebu to purchase their tickets early and cautioned those planning a long vacation not to bring excess baggages to avoid unnecessary delays.

He also warned passengers against bringing blades, scissors and knives.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,567 policemen from Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon (Calabarzon) and the Regional Public Safety Battalion will be deployed from October 31 to November 2 in areas of convergence, transportation hubs and route security.

In Calabarzon, 829 Assistance Hubs (formerly Police Assistance Desks or PADs) will be established in cemeteries, 53 commercial areas, 37 parks and community centers, 60 major tourist destinations, 37 bus terminals, a train station and 14 seaports (four in Batangas and 10 in Quezon).

Chief Supt. Ma. O Aplasca, regional director, has ordered intensified security operations and a public safety plan to ensure safe and orderly observance of the Halloween period.

To be secured are travelers on the Aguinaldo Highway in Cavite, South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) in Laguna, Southern Tagalog Access Road (STAR) in Batangas and other national highways in Rizal and Quezon provinces.

“While our men are deployed in every road to provide security and protection, we appeal to the community to cooperate with the security protocols of the police,” Aplasca added.

The public is also encouraged to be vigilant and report to authorities any suspicious persons, unusual occurrences and crime situations to the PNP Calabarzon hotlines (PIO) 09194092763/(049) 544-4284; Facebook Page PIO CALABARZON and Twitter- @rpiopro4a.

with ROSELLE AQUINO