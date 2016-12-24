Coast Guard rescues 79 after ferry runs aground in Negros

THE Philippine Coast Guard reported that it successfully rescued 79 passengers, including an infant, from a ferry that ran aground off the port of Escalante, Negros Occidental last Saturday.

The ferry LCT Navistar, with 79 passengers and several vehicles on board, was just meters away from the dock waiting for berth space when it drifted and ran aground in a mud shallow, the PCG said in its incident report.

According to the Coast Guard report, the crew was unable to free the vessel from the shallows, and reported the accident to local port authorities and the Coast Guard, which dispatched rescue boats to evacuate the passengers.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the Coast Guard said there was no leak of fuel or other harmful materials from the ship.

“The personnel of Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) Escalante immediately went to assist all passengers and transported them to port. They also advised the shipmaster to file for a marine protest and secure a Certificate of Seaworthiness from the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) prior to resuming their normal operations,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

According to International Maritime Organization (IMO) catalog data, the LCT Navistar has a length of 50 meters and was built in 1996. It is operated by local ferry company Golden.