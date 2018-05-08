‘Cobra Kai:’ The soap opera for ‘titos’

Last Wednesday, YouTube Red released all ten episodes of “Cobra Kai”—a drama-comedy involving two ‘80s movie icons: Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso from the 1984 teen classic “The Karate Kid.”

Think “Maleficent” and “Wicked” meets “Rocky.”

We get a bigger insight on the “other side,” the perceived anti-hero, Johnny and this is mixed with the world of fighting sports: mentors, training, underdogs.

Showrunners and creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald use everything they have in their arsenal to hook the viewers—they successfully got William Zabka (Johnny) and Ralph Macchio (Daniel) to come back and reprise their roles; they have flashbacks from the original film; they have an ‘80s teen film sensibility about the show; they use synth pop in the score; and there are themes revolving around daddy issues and redemption.

In the first episode, we find Johnny who is down on his luck and working as a repairman in the Los Angeles area. He lives alone in an apartment, with hardly anything in his refrigerator to make a proper meal. At their apartment, he meets high school student Miguel (Xolo Mariduena) who him as “Menudo.”

Miguel gets picked on at a convenience store and of course, Johnny sees all this. The seed is planted for a new Cobra Kai dojo.

Daniel LaRusso, on the other hand, has done very well for himself. He now has a car dealership with several branches. He lives in a beautiful house with his near perfect wife Amanda, daughter Samantha, and son Griffin.

Samantha just happens to go to the same high school as Miguel as well as Kyler, the boy who tormented Miguel at the convenience store.

Throw in a popular mean girl, a fat shamed science nerd girl, bullies and the bullied—you can tell where this is all going.

I don’t want to spoil too much but it’s so easy to get hooked on and love this show—it’s light, each episode is less than 30 minutes long and it’s got elements of nostalgia. Most importanly, it’s got all the tropes and stereotypes you look for high school and family comedy dramas.

You can sort of predict what’s going to happen but you don’t mind because these are the types of stories you like hearing over and over again as an adult. And you can tell, the creators are big Karate Kid fans.

I like that a lot of the focus is now on Johnny and whether he’ll find redemption—his arc is so wanting to go there.

As of this writing, there is no official announcement for a season two, but it got the titos of Manila bingeing over the weekend and it’s still running at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. But they totally set up the ending with a follow up in mind.

Now I want a Cobra Kai tank top to work out in.