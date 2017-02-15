Cobras stake unbeaten start vs Engineers

The De Ocampo Memorial College (DOMC) Cobras try to extend their unbeaten start to five games as they face Technical Institute of the Philippines (TIP) Engineers in the 2017 National Capital Region Universities and Colleges of Luzon Athletic Association (NCRUCLAA) today at PATTS College of Aeronautics Gym.

DOMC head coach Ronnie Dojillo hopes they can sustain the momentum as they aim to sweep the elimination phase.

“Our goal is to sweep the elimination round. We need to double our effort to maintain this run,” said Dojillo as they face TIP at 4 p.m.

DOMC will bank on team captain Dahrrel Caranguian, who erupted for 26 points and eight rebounds last game against the Rizal Technological University (RTU).

The Cobras will also depend on Jhonard Clarito and Redel Fabro.

“TIP has a big line-up. We might go back in running game this time and we need to put on full court pressure against them,” added Dojillo.

Jay Gadon, meanwhile, will take the charge for the TIP Engineers, who were currently at sixth spot of the standings with 1-3 slate. Gadon is averaging 20 points and 11 rebounds in the tournament.

In other matches, RTU (3-1) faces the winless Emilio Aguinaldo College-Cavite (0-4), PATTS (2-2) and Don Bosco Technical College (0-4) meet at 10 a.m. while Philippine School of Business Administration (3-1) will face Olivarez College (3-1) in the 12-noon game.