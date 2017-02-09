Cobras tame Blue Thunder in NCRUCLAA

THE De Ocampo Memorial College (DOMC) Cobras turned the back the Rizal Technological University (RTU) Blue Thunder, 79-73, to remain unscathed in the 2017 National Capital Region Universities and Colleges of Luzon Athletic Association (NCRUCLAA) on Thursday at the Olivarez College Gymnasium in Parañaque City.

Team Captain Dahrrel Caranguian led DOMC with 26 points, two assists and eight rebounds to keep the top spot with a perfect 4-0 win-loss mark.

Jhonard Clarito tallied 15 markers and eight boards while Redel Fabro had 14 points for the Cobras.

DOMC was holding a slim 22-19 lead entering the second period but the Blue Thunder responded with a 9-1 run, to take the lead at 28-23 with 1:57 left in the first half.

The Cobras staged the comeback through their defense and took a 71-67 advantage with 5:45 remaining.

Caranguian hit five straight points including a triple to give DOMC a 79-70 advantage.

“I told them to follow our system especially our defensive strategy, since the boys’ offense is already there. We are happy that this is one of the good games of our team,” said DOMC head coach Ronnie Dojillo.

Dojillo admitted that his team was disorganized in both ends of the courts during the first two quarters. “In huddles, I told them to trust our system and apply full court defensive pressure,” he added.

Kerr Hastley Bangeles chipped in 27 points, five rebounds and two assists to lead the charge of the Blue Thunder, who lost ace player Cyrus Tabi in the game due to ejection.

Tabi was thrown out of the game after incurring two technical fouls.

Jonathan Boholano Jr. contributed 21 markers and seven boards for RTU, which fell to second spot with 3-1 mark.

In the other match, Philippine School of Business Administration-Quezon City easily trounced Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC), 102-59, to keep the latter winless after four matches.

Christian Joseph Daguro carted 18 points, 11 assists and two boards while Mark Anthony Briones had a double-double with his 16 markers and 15 rebounds for PSBA-QC.

Carl John Carandang was the lone bright spot for DBTC with 26 points, four boards, and five assists.

Scores:

First Game

DOMC 79 – Caranguian 26, Clarito 15, Fabro 14, Sabasaje 7, Lescano 5, Manalang 3, Pascual 2, Canelas 2, Atabay 2, Dela Cruz 2, Ramos 1, Gallardo 0, Montojo 0.

RTU 73 – Bangeles 27, Boholano 21, Asuncion 5, Monghit 4, Riva 4, Liquinan 3, Estoce 3, Tilos 2, Flores 2, Reyes 2, Senres 0, Tabi 2.

Quarterscores: 22-19, 32-39, 59-60, 79-73

Second Game

PSBA 102 – Daguro 18, Briones 16, Velasco 14, Viloria 12, Medina 10, Abayon 10, Agustin 8, Quiambao 7, Alimasa 4, Estrella 3, Gamboa 0.

DBTC 59 – Carandang 26, Balaoing 8, Ramilo 8, Gulane 4, Jayme 4, Leong 4, Ambrosio 3, Consulta 2, Lacalale 0, Ordonez 0, Dankin 0, Gemagum 0, Cuartero 0.

Quarterscores: 19-17, 47-31, 79-45, 102-59

JUDE EZEKIEL ORGASAN