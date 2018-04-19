CoC filed for youth polls short of target

The National Youth Commission (NYC) on Wednesday said it will try to appeal to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to extend the filing period for certificates of candidacy if the expected number of CoC to be filed does not match the 300,000 Sangguniang Kabataan (SK or Youth Council) positions nationwide.

According to NYC Assistant Secretary Rhea Peñaflor, only 39,180 registrants had filed their CoC for the SK elections as of April 16.

Of this number, there are only 30,020 candidates for SK kagawad (councilor) and only 9,160 for SK chairman.

“We will meet with the other commissioners and appeal to the Comelec about a possible extension for filing. We are hoping this reaches 200,000 at least before April 20,” Peñaflor said to The Manila Times in an interview.

SK aspirants are only allowed to file their CoC until April 20.

“After years without any elected community youth leaders, the Duterte administration is returning the SK, which will provide a platform for almost half a million youth leaders in 42,000 barangay [villages]of this democratic country to become direct partners of the President in creating positive changes in the local communities and in uplifting the entire country,” NYC Officer-in-Charge Ronald Cardema said.

The NYC noted that a salient feature of Republic Act 10742 or the SK Reform Law is accommodation of “more young people with leadership potentials” to run for the SK posts.

Under the law, SK aspirants are required to be at least aged 18 to 24 and should attend mandatory training once elected before they take their oath of office.

Citing the anti-dynasty law, the commission said the aspirants must not be related by blood or marriage within the second civil degree to incumbent officials.

The Comelec has set the campaign period from May 4 to 12 and the elections for village and SK seats on May 14.

The polls will be done manually.