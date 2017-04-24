Coca-Cola backs Palaro as hydration partner

Coca-Cola FEMSA Philippines is throwing its full support to Palarong Pambansa’s program of youth empowerment, standing as hydration partner of the weeklong event among student-athletes from across 18 regions in San Jose, Antique.

The annual multi-sporting meet serves as the culmination of the Department of Education’s physical development programs that have nurtured the skills, talent and character of the Filipino youth in general.

The Palaro’s thrust of youth empowerment is in line with Coca-Cola FEMSA’s campaign to help build a future of well-round young men and women who hone and develop their athletic talents through self-discipline, determination and integrity.

“We at Coca-Cola FEMSA are very much looking forward to witnessing stories of triumphs as they unfold. We wish all the student-athletes the best of luck as we assure them that the inspiring narratives they usher in as they strive for sporting excellence will live beyond the records of the Palaro,” said lawyer Jorenz Tanada, director for Legal and Corporate Affairs of Coca-Cola FEMSA Philippines.

As DepEd’s hydration partner, Coca-Cola FEMSA, the bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola products in the country, provided each delegate, including technical officials, Wilkins Pure bottled water and Powerade, all quality products of the Coca-Cola Company, during the opening rites.

Also in support of the Antique Provincial government, Coca-Cola FEMSA is providing beverages, including Coke, Royal Tru Orange and Sprite, for the Palaro Command Center at the Provincial Capitol and for the press/media center with Coca-Cola coolers placed in these sites for the duration of the games.