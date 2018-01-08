Cocaine found in Sorsogon not from Taiwan – TECO

THE Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines (TECO) said that the P125-million worth of cocaine found on the shore of Matnog, Sorsogon did not come from Taiwan and neither the cargo ship Jin Ming No.16 where the illegal drugs allegedly came.

TECO said the ship was already sold in 2000 to the Togolese Republic in Africa and the vessel’s captain (a Mainland Chinese) actually forged the so-called Taiwanese documents that he submitted to Philippine authorities.

An interview with the crew established that the vessel did not come from Taiwan but from Hainan province, a part of Mainland China and was bound for Chile which was confirmed by the ship’s Maritime Mobile Service Identity (MMSI) data.

TECO also belied a report published by another newspaper on January 7, 2018 entitled ‘Crewman admitted cocaine came from their sunken ship’ which quoted a policeman saying that one crew member admitted that the cocaine came from the ship. In fact, it said, the crew denied that the drugs were from their ship.

It added that TECO immediately sent one of its staff to the area where the drugs were found to assist Philippine law enforcement agencies in the investigation as part of its commitment to partner with the country in the combat of transnational drug trafficking and crimes.

A local villager found the 25-kilo package of cocaine apparently washed ashore in Barangay Calintaan, Matnog on January 3.