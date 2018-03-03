Cocolife crushes Foton

(Malolos Sport and Convention Center) 4 pm – Generika-Ayala vs Petron 6 pm – Smart vs Foton

Ranged against her former team, Sara Klisura was at her best as she towed Cocolife to an impressive 25-19, 25-22, 25-18 victory over Foton in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix on Saturday at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Klisura sizzled at the attack zone, leading the Asset Managers to their third straight win in this prestigious tourney bankrolled by Isuzu and UCPB Gen with ESPN5 as official broadcast partner.

With the victory, Cocolife improved to a 3-2 (win-loss) card, just a heartbeat away from leader Petron (3-0), F2 Logistics (1-0) and Cignal (2-2) in the team standings of this battle that also has Senoh, Mueller, Mikasa, Asics, Grand Sport and LGR as technical sponsors.

The seasoned spiker from Serbia who holds the league scoring record after torching the Cargo Movers for 41 points last year, delivered 24 kills, three blocks and an ace for 28 points while American Taylor chipped in nine kills to finish with 11 points.

Veteran Tina Salak backed her up with 19 of the Asset Managers’ 21 excellent sets.

With imports Brooke Kranda and Elizabeth Wendel struggling to find their rhythm at the defensive end, Klisura delivered three straight smashes to turn a 10-all deadlock into a 13-10 lead in the third set.

Milton connected a hit from the left wing before Klisura scored on a block kill to erect a huge 18-13 lead en route to the victory.

Kranda and Wendel had 12 points apiece while Maika Ortiz contributed eight markers for the Tornadoes, who suffered their second setback in three matches.