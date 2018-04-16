Cocolife, Foton gun for PSL semis berths

Loaded Cocolife and Foton gun for the remaining semifinal berths when they battle separate foes in the quarterfinals of the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga Grand Prix today at The Arena in San Juan City.

Bannered by new import Marta Drpa, the Asset Managers will face Cignal at 4:15 pm while the Tornadoes parade two new players when they clash with Sta. Lucia Realty in the 7 pm featured encounter of this prestigious women’s club tourney bankrolled by Isuzu and UCPB Gen with ESPN5 as official broadcast partner.

Prior to that, this league that also has Senoh, Mikasa, Asics, LGR and Grand Sport as technical sponsors will pay a special tribute to Gyselle Silva, who is set to leave Manila later in the day.

Silva, the power-hitting Cuban reinforcement of Smart, will be honored with a plaque and a special jersey for erupting for a league-record 56 points during Smart’s five-set loss to Cocolife last April 7 in Batangas.

The Giga Hitters, unfortunately, bombed out of the tourney after failing to come up with a single win in 10 matches in the classifications before losing to reigning champion F2 Logistics in straight sets in the quarterfinals.

Petron also punched a ticket to the semifinals as it downed Generika-Ayala in four sets in the other quarterfinal battle over the weekend.

But all eyes will be on Foton as it tapped college stars Diana Carlos and Isa Molde to help imports Channon Thompson and Elizabeth Wendel carry the scoring cudgels.

Carlos will be formally making her PSL debut while Molde will be coming in as replacement to middle blocker Gen Casugod, who suffered a left knee injury in training.

Foton head coach John Abella, however, said the race to the semifinals would be wide-open, especially with Sta. Lucia slowly reaching its peak.

The Lady Realtors closed their campaign with a four-set conquest of Smart, giving them high morale as they march into the next round.

Sta. Lucia coach George Pascua said that imports Bohdana Anisova, Marisa Field and Kristen Monks are now playing very well with local stars MJ Philips, Rebecca Rivera, Micmic Laborte and Pam Lastimosa.