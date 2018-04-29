Coconut farm workers beheaded in Maguindanao

MARAWI: Two coconut farm workers were beheaded by unidentified suspects at their workplace in a village located several kilometers from Parang municipal hall in Maguindanao and the Police Regional Office (PRO) training camp in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

Senior Insp. Jemar de los Santos, PRO-ARMM public information officer, identified the victims as Ceasar Deamada Fermin, 42 and Jabon Bistas, 21, of Purok Lansones, Barangay Gumagadon in Calawag, Parang.

He said that on Friday night Fermin and Bistas informed their families that they will sleep at the “tapahan” (improvised oven), a place near the coconut cooking hearth, some 200 meters from the farm owner’s house. But at about 5 a.m. on Saturday the victims’ bodies were found in the sleeping area with their heads missing.

Chief Supt. Graciano Mijares, ARMM police regional director, said operatives are investigating the gruesome killing to identify the suspects.