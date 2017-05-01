Cocoy captures two tennis titles in HEAD Jr. Bacolod

Jufe-an Cocoy captured two titles in the sixth leg of 19th HEAD Junior Tennis Satellite Circuit held recently at the Panaad tennis courts in Bacolod City.

Cocoy crushed Ma. Hannah Divinagracia, 6-0, 6-2, to claim the 12-and-under girls’ singles crown and whipped Shedel Aigley Gica, 6-4, 6-4, to bag the 14-and-under girls’ singles trophy.

Caesar Po beat RJ Dejilla, 7-5, 6-1, to cop the 18-and-under boys’ singles crown, but the third seed Dejilla came back strong in the 16-and-under boys’ single finals division to defeat Po, 2-6, 6-4, 3-0 (retire), and win the crown.

Top seed Marben Erl Mosquera won over Joshua Raymundo, 6-0, 6-1, to take home the 14-and-under boys’ singles crown, while Kerwin de Asis trounced Giovani Dimate, 6-1, 6-3, for the 12-and-under boys’ singles title.

Ma. Hannah Divinagracia beat Giovani Dimate, 5-4 (5), 5-4 (2), to clinch the 10-and-under unisex singles crown.

In the finals of other singles matches, top seed Kiana de Asis crushed Shedel Aigley Gica, 6-2, 6-3, to gain the 16-and-under girls’ diadem while Valerie Desoyo won over Jewel Milliam, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, to snare the 18-and-under girls’ title.

JOSEF T. RAMOS