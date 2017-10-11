Coderos, Banico banner PPS Dumaguete cast

Hazel Coderos and Faith Banico brace for tough outing as top seeds in the 14- and 12-and-under divisions, respectively, of the Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Dumaguete leg regional tennis tournament, which unfolds on Friday at the Praxevilla Tennis Courts.

The two girls’ categories feature a huge 32-player draw each, guaranteeing a spirited battle for top honors and ranking points in the Group 2 tournament sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop headed by president and CEO Bobby Castro.

Tipped to contest the title from Coderos of Cebu are Sheynna Yu, Shai Masicampo and Chantal Haft while Shara Paliwag, Riza Coderos and Yu are expected to crowd Banico in their side of the event serving as the 42nd leg of the country’s premier age-group competitions presented by Slazenger.

Close to 200 entries are seeing action in the five-day tournament, backed by the Unified Tennis Group, including Cebuana Lhuillier, PPS-PEPP, Wilson, Toby’s, BMeg, Citigreen, Babolat and Tru-Flex, with Vhon Tudtud, Wilfredo Grospe, Reyniel Marcellana and Lorenz Celis leading the boys’ 18-U division and Ellaine Bahonsua, Bless Coderos, Sunzel Callao and Joanna Taganile heading the cast in the girls’ premier division.

Grospe also gains the top seeding in the boys’ 16-U section which also features Pete Rodriguez, John Coderos and Andre Bartolabac with Bahonsua and sisters Hazel and Bless Coderos also likely to slug it out in their side of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the circuit also gears up for at least two big tournaments, including the Masskara Tennis Festival in Bacolod on October 19 to 23, and the Pintaflores Juniors on Oct. 19-23 and the Pintaflores Festival Open on Nov. 1-5 in San Carlos, Negros Occidental. For details, call 09154046464.