Coffee and condos: Relax while shopping for your next property at Century Café

Century Properties is known for its pioneering real estate concepts and industry firsts that result to some of the most recognizable property developments in the Philippines. It has accomplished some of the country’s innovative projects such as the first man-made beach at Azure Urban Resort Residences, the first residential building in the world designed by MissoniHome called Acqua Livingstone, and the country’s first medical mall, Centuria Medical Makati, among many other innovative residential and commercial developments.

It was out of this desire to create something new and essential that Century Café opened its doors recently at the fourth level of Century City Mall. Century Properties’ newest café cum showroom is a creative space and a business center rolled into one.

“Century Café was born out of this concept to create an innovative yet relaxing space that can be a hub for mall-goers and potential clients. We wanted to maintain a center at Century City Mall where our property specialists can talk about our projects to interested parties, so we thought of creating a stylish café that at the same time can serve as a working space, so people can stay, order some food, surf the net or do a bit of work,” Century Properties shared.

The café features a selection of food and drinks from the adjacent Chaplin Restaurant, complementary internet browsing, a spacious open-air balcony, and a portfolio of Century Properties’ latest offerings.

Get cozy with a warm cup of coffee in a cool monochromatic space. Surf the net or send an email from one of the café’s iMac computers. Or have a casual chat with a property specialist about your dream home. Century Café offers coffee, creativity, and condos in one unique and pleasant space.

So if you’re in the area, come in and stay for a while. Whether you leave caffeinated, chatted up, or with a new condo is entirely up to you.

Visit http://www.century-properties.com or email ask@century-properties.com.