Coffee Lovers crush Scorpions

Gamboa Coffee Mix-St. Clare College, using calculated offense, clobbered leading squad Centro Escolar University (CEU), 100-83, to strengthen its playoff bid in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Six Coffee Lovers scored in double figures as they inched closer to sealing a playoff berth with a solid grip of No. 6 and a 5-3 win-loss record.

“This win gave us a big chance to make it to the top six,” said Gamboa-St. Clare head coach Jinino Manansala.

Christopher Bitoon came through with his conference-best 19 points on an efficient 8-of-11 shooting while Filipino-American guard Trevis Jackson added 18 markers for the Coffee Lovers.

Rafael Rebugio racked up 16 points, Aris Dionisio scored 15 markers, Malian big man Mohammed Pare drilled in a double-double of 14 markers and 17 boards while Junjie Hallare chipped in 11 points.

With its impeccable shooting, Gamboa posted back-to-back wins following its 107-106 upset of another big fish in Zark’s Burger-Lyceum of the Philippines University last Tuesday.

Manansala though believed their latest victory came through their defensive game plan against CEU.

“Our defense dictated the game. We really displayed good defense,” said Manansala, whose men took advantage of CEU’s 31 turnovers producing 37 markers off those blunders.

Art Patrick Aquino led the Scorpions with 16 points and six rebounds while Keanu Caballero and Judel Fuentes had 12 and 10 markers, respectively.

CEU’s offensive anchor Rod Ebondo had a measly six points plus seven boards in only 10 minutes of action before sitting out the entire second half due to back spasms.

The Mendiola-based squad suffered its second loss that halted its four-game winning streak though it remained on top of the 12-team standings with seven wins.

After shrugging off a slow start, Jackson joined forces with Pare and Hallare for a fiery 20-7 run to hand Gamboa a 47-22 lead late in the first half.

Bitoon, Rebugio and Dionisio then took their turn in leading the Coffee Lovers’ assault in the last two periods. They’ve posted their biggest advantage at 93-64 with four minutes left.

The scores:

GAMBOA-ST. CLARE (100)— Bitoon 19, Jackson 18, Rebugio 16, Dionisio 15, Pare 14, Hallare 11, Alcober 3, Fontanilla 2, Rubio 2, Decano 0, Penaredondo 0.

CEU (83)— Aquino 16, Caballero 12, Fuentes 10, Guinitaran 8, Veron 8, Uri 7, Ebondo 6, Arim 4, Opiso 4, Wamar 4, Cruz 2, Manlangit 2, Saber 0.

Quarterscores: 27-15; 51-32; 78-52; 100-83