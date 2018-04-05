Coffee Lovers grind AMA in PBA D-League

Gamboa Coffee Mix-St. Clare College finished strong in the eliminations of the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 after demolishing AMA Online Education, 136-90, on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The playoff-bound Coffee Lovers bucked a poor start then dominated the last three quarters as they wrapped up the elimination round with a 7-4 win-loss record.

Gamboa-St. Clare finishing at No. 5, is set to face No. 4 Che’Lu Bar & Grill-San Sebastian College in the quarterfinals, with the latter holding a twice-to-beat advantage.

“This was a good win for us. We are now ready against a heavy opponent in the quarterfinals,” said Gamboa head coach Jinino Manansala.

Chris Bitoon spearheaded the Coffee Lovers’ relentless attack as the playmaker fired a game-high 31 points, unloading 21 of those in the first half.

“Chris had a good shooting that’s why our lead ballooned,” said Manansala of his guard, who knocked down six triples in an explosive outing.

Trevis Jackson flirted with a triple-double as the Fil-Am guard drilled in 26 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds while Aris Dionisio tallied 13 markers in the win. CJ Catura and Raymond Rubio came off the bench to add 11 points.

After trailing 7-14 in the early goings, Bitoon and company triggered a 30-11 run that gave Gamboa a 55-38 spread in the second quarter.

The Coffee Lovers proceeded to dominate the final 20 minutes—their advantage even breaching the 40-point mark in the final frame.

Kyles Lao led AMA with 21 points while Andre Paras had a double-double of 17 markers and 13 boards. The Mark Herrera-coached Titans closed their campaign with a 1-10 slate at the cellar.

The scores:

GAMBOA-ST. CLARE (136)— Bitoon 31, Jackson 26, Dionisio 13, Catura 11, Rubio 13, Hallare 9, Decano 8, Penaredondo 8, Jumaquio 6, Pare 5, Alcober 4, Fontanilla 4.

AMA ONLINE EDUCATION (90)— Lao 21, Paras 17, J. Escalambre 13, C. Escalambre 11, Quijano 9, Velasquez 6, Antonares 5, Carpio 4, Andaya 2, Garcia 2.

Quarterscores: 25-27; 60-45; 97-70; 136-90