Coffee Mixers cop PBA D-League quarterfinals slot

Head coach Jinino Manansala praised his undermanned Gamboa Coffee Mix-St. Clare College for bagging a quarterfinals berth in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018.

The shorthanded Coffee Mixers foiled a late comeback by Wangs Basketball-Colegio de San Juan de Letran to pull off an 87-76 victory, improving its win-loss record to a 6-4 on Tuesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

“In this game, we are already in a win or go home situation. Fortunately, my players stepped up,” said Manansala, who missed the services of six of his cagers including playmaker Rafael Rebugio and big man John Ambulodto.

Fil-Am guard Trevis Jackson fired a game-high 29 points in full 40 minutes of action while fellow starters Christopher Bitoon, Mohammed Pare and Aris Dionisio added 22, 12 and 11 markers, respectively, in more than 30 minutes of play.

Manansala commended Joshua Fontanilla’s crucial contribution. The 19-year old guard off the bench tallied nine points and executed clutch plays.

“He (Fontanilla) was really a big factor in this win. He was the reason why we were able to pull away. He had two big plays in the end,” said Manansala.

The Coffee Lovers enjoyed a 22-point lead, 42-20, late in the first half but the Couriers clawed their way back and reduced the gap to 74-75 in the payoff period.

Fontanilla then scored on a layup and stole an inbound pass before dishing out an assist to Bitoon, who sank a triple that gave Gamboa-St. Clare an 80-74 cushion with 2:20 left.

The second-string playmaker’s huge plays down the stretch eventually secured the Coffee Lovers’ seat in the playoffs.

“This is a big accomplishment for the team especially this is the first time that we advanced to the quarterfinals,” said Manansala.

“I’m just expecting that this team would put up a fight. The win is just a bonus for us,” he added.

Gamboa’s win also benefited idle Zark’s Burger-Lyceum as the Jawbreakers bagged a quarterfinals spot with a 6-4 slate. Wangs Letran and idle Go For Gold-College of St. Benilde, meanwhile, bowed out of contention with 5-5 and 4-6 cards, respectively.

Heading into their maiden quarterfinals appearance, Manansala said that they would aim for consistent performance.

“We’ll just continue on what we are doing and do extra work in practice.”