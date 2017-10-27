Cogie Domingo, wife arrested in anti-drug ops

Actor Cogie Domingo and wife Ria Sacasas were arrested during an anti-drug operation of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) early Friday morning in Parañaque City.

Advertisements

According to Mary Ann Lorenzo, head of PDEA Public Information Office, an undercover agent who acted as a poseur buyer caught the couple buying illegal drugs from the person they were originally targeting.

PDEA has yet to confirm the quantity and what kind of illegal drugs were confiscated from the three.

Domingo, Sacasas and the unidentified target are now detained at Camp Vicente Lim in Calamba, Laguna as they await charges to be filed against them.

Meanwhile, on Friday night, Domingo and his father appeared at a press conference in PDEA to deny his involvement in illegal drugs.

The 32-year-old actor’s showbiz career began in ABS-CBN in 1993, as first seen in “Star Drama Presents.” In 1999, he moved to GMA Network and became a teen heartthrob until 2006.

After years of hiatus, he returned to the small screen in 2010 appearing in “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” and in TV5’s “Inday Wanda,” “P.S. I Love You” and “Valiente.”

In 2015, he appeared in GMA’s “Buena Familia” and was last seen in November 2016 during the network’s primetime TV series “Someone To Watch Over Me” along with his former love team Lovi Poe.

He was linked to different actresses like Anne Curtis, Angel Locsin and Poe. In September 2009, it was reported that he had an affair with former Ilocos Norte Governor Chavit Singson’s partner , Rachel Tiongson.

In an interview with Philippine entertainment news site Pep.ph, he was asked to address rumors of drug use, reason why he allegedly left showbiz, “Hindi naman po ako dumaan sa ganung time na nagda-drugs. Siyempre, may na-try rin ako. Pero alam mo yun, hindi naman ako naging dependent or anything. Siguro yung mga bad habit ko dati, yung mga ugali ko dati, palaging late,” he said.

There are other young actors who were reportedly involved with illegal drugs.

Earlier this month, actor JM De Guzman posted on Instagram about celebrating being drug-free for two years.

Last year, former child star John Wayne Sace, who was suspected of also using illegal drugs, was almost killed in Pasig City by masked gunmen who shot at him and his friend Erik Sabino. Sace survived the shooting, but Sabino was killed.