Cognitive impairment on issues

JUSTICE Secretary Menardo Guevarra asked undersecretaries and assistant secretaries of the department to submit their courtesy resignation. All five current justice undersecretaries were appointed during the tenure of his predecessor Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd. They could have done it earlier to give the newly appointed head a free hand in selecting his team.

Gordon on Dengvaxia draft report:

“More than the majority signed the recommendations and I am happy it will be discussed on the floor because it is there that it should be debated and not outside. We should debate within the chamber and within the rules. The aim of an investigation has always been the protection of the children, so we investigated in order to protect the children and to insulate the Health department from politics that endangers the health of the public.”

– As I said, partisanship should not play a hand when it comes to the general welfare of the citizenry.

I noticed that reports and media cameras on the Boracay rehab never showed the sites of environmental degradation of the island. It seems that they are more focused on police visibility and displaced workers’ sound bites.

PDEA released the names of 207 barangay officials reportedly involved in the illegal drug trade. There is a debate regarding the release. Premature or not, the public has a right to know. For authentication, take a look on how well made are those campaign tarpaulins.

The PET has just finished the recount for 16 towns of CamSur. Aside from CamSur, the two other pilot provinces identified by the Marcos camp in its protest against Vice President Robredo were Iloilo and Negros Oriental. This could take long.

* * *

I really wonder what man will be doing in another few decades. He will not be driving as he will be fetched and brought to his destination by a driverless car booked through smartphones. No more trips to groceries as his orders will be delivered by drones at his doorstep. No more jobs as factories will be 90 percent on robotics.

Travel will be a breeze boarding a pilotless aircraft served by robot attendants ordering preferred meals on touch screen tablets. No need to stand up to retrieve cabin luggage as these will just be tagged and rolled out in a tube from the plane direct to baggage claim carousels.

Luggage will stop and be unloaded in front of you as soon as the camera completes the scanning of passengers’ faces through face recognition. Luggage will follow you wirelessly and you will breeze through immigration and customs as your profile will be validated and credit cards will be billed automatically as read by a QR code scanning system.

You need not attend classes as holograms and 3D simulation of lab work and research can be experienced in your living room. Or maybe you won’t need education anymore as Alexa and Siri can answer any question by then. Even without physical presence, attending parties or events can be accomplished through limbs sensors and one can even mingle with fellow attendees via 3D eyeglasses or shades with cams. Clothes, shoes and accessories can be produced by 3D printing.

With nothing to do, we all gain weight, shortening our life span. Time to reinvent the wheel, let us roll us back to the caves where we came from and start learning how to build a fire once again.

* * *

Through Pythagoras and Aristotle, we know now that the earth is round. Why are we making it flat again? Save our planet. the planet will never save us.

I was watching Nat Geo’s “Genius: Picasso” played by Antonio Banderas. I believe that choosing Banderas was a mistake. I would have given it to the likes of Anthony Hopkins.

Did you know that Susan Bennet, the voice behind “Siri” is a real person? Siri is the personal assistant on iPhones and iPads. Bennet admitted that she is the voice actor behind Siri after being interviewed by CNN. Bennett said she didn’t know she voiced Siri until Apple integrated it into the iPhone 4S in 2011. She told CNN that a colleague e-mailed her and said, “Hey, we’ve been playing around with this new Apple phone. Isn’t this you?” After Bennet heard Siri’s voice, she knew it was she.

The voice of Amazon’s “Alexa,” on the other hand, is computer- generated. There is this process that when a string of text is given to the Alexa cloud, Alexa reads it as it is fed and there is no person recording the voice. The computer knows how to read a text with a designated voice quality. Amazon invested a lot of research into doing this. We are positive though that in the initial phases of Alexa, they used a real human voice before the birth of the application.

* * *

On DoT-PTV4-Tulfo issue: Roque said Malacañang would investigate the P60-million advertising contract between the tourism department and PTV-4. It is too early pass judgment on this issue pending the outcome of the announced inquiry. If true, similarly signed contracts by all agencies should be unearthed especially those benefiting relatives of their agency heads.

On Labor Day, PRRD finally signed the much-awaited executive order against illegal endo labor practices. The key word here is “illegal.” PRRD said the total banning of contractualization lies with the legislature. The question now is how fast will the government find the “illegals.”

“All governments suffer a recurring problem: Power attracts pathological personalities. It is not that power corrupts but that it is magnetic to the corruptible.” — Frank Herbert

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.