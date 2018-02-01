Cojuangco’s presidency for life of POC is just awaiting sentencing

First word

THERE will be no presidency for life, after all, by Mr. Jose “Peping” Cojuangco Jr. of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC). Philippine sports will finally be liberated from his clutches.

With one decisive ruling, the Court of Appeals (CA) has written finis to the fantastical (surreal?) dream of the 83-year-old younger brother of former President Cory Aquino. All is over but for the formal sentencing by the country’s sports leaders and communities in collective assembly.

That day will come on Friday, February 23, when the POC holds elections anew for the positions of president and chairman of the board of the committee.

The Court of Appeals virtually decreed the end on Tuesday when it denied a request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) by the POC on the decision by a Pasig court directing the POC to hold new elections for the posts on February 23.

Cojuangco and his lawyers will predictably threaten to take the matter to the Supreme Court. But after one look at this case and Cojuangco’ age at 83, the high court will run away from it. This legal scrimmage is over.

Disclosure: not a disinterested observer

Disclosure: I should disclose that I am not a disinterested observer of this imminent turn of events at the POC. I am or should be very much involved.

I am the incumbent board chairman of the Billiards and Snooker Congress of the Philippines (BSCP), the national sports association (NSA) for billiards or pool in the country.

It was partly because of the unlawful actions and injustices inflicted on the BSCP by Mr. Cojuangco and his cohorts that his leadership is now totally unraveling. It is being dashed on a heap of failures.

In 2009, after our association refused to vote for Cojuangco’s reelection as president of POC, he manipulated and rigged the removal of our association as the NSA for billiards. Despite BSCP’s incomparable record of having won the gold medal in all the SEA (Southeast Asian) games it participated in, and in nearly every Asian games wherein it also called the shots for our sport, Cojuangco installed a colorum group to take over our sport. They did so through the corrupt stratagem of electing new officers and having the bogus group sport the same initials as BSCP – this time as “the Billiards Confederation of the Philippines.” This way, they fantasized that they could fool the billiard sports community and the public. We allowed them to rule the roost for a while. The result: competitive international pool died in the country. And the progressive decline of Philippine competitiveness in the sport.

The officers of the BSCP, and yours truly, took the issue to court on two incontestable grounds:

1. First, the BSCP is the association recognized formally by the World Pool-Billiard Association (WPA), the world’s governing body for billiards. In the republic act creating the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), it is provided that a national sports association, in order to be formally recognized by the POC and the PSC must be recognized by the world governing organization. BSCP has that recognition in pool.

2. The BSCP is a fully registered non-profit corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This is another requirement of the NSA under the PSC Act, which is not always followed in many sports.

3. The BSCP has a creditable record of successfully hosting the world pool championship and other international tournaments in Manila and other urban centers. It also organized national championships nearly every year during its watch.

We presented our case before the Makati corporate court. The case was hardly contested by the colorum group and its officials, or by the POC. A POC lawyer appeared at one hearing, and then promptly disappeared, never to return.

In February last year, the corporate court handed down its decision. On the grounds that the respondents were unwilling to contest our suit, the court handed to the BSCP full and exclusive rights to its name and its initials, and its right to represent the Philippine billiards community.

Now, we are in the process of regaining our seat in the POC general assembly, and our representation of billiards at the PSC.

Because of our unusual plight under Cojuangco’s leadership of POC, we fully intend to join the elections of POC top officials on February 23.

Court of Appeals says No

In the decision on the TRO request, which was penned by Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh of the 11th Division of the appellate court, and concurred in by division chairman Justice Ramon M. Bato Jr. and senior member Justice Edwin D. Sorongon, the Court of Appeals said: “The court finds no ground for the issuance of a TRO.”

The case stemmed from the disqualification of Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines(ABAP) president Ricky Vargas and Rep. Abraham Tolentino of the Integrated Cycling Federation of the Philippines (ICFP) as candidates for president and chairman, respectively, in the 2016 elections of the POC.

Their disqualification allowed Mr. Cojuangco to run unopposed for a fourth term as POC president. There was, the POC mafia declared, no qualified candidates for president and chairman.

Vargas and Tolentino went to court to challenge their disqualification which was based on a provision in the POC by-laws requiring a candidate to be an “active member of the General Assembly.”

Vargas claimed that the POC committee on elections erred in its interpretation of the clause. The committee had said that active membership meant attending the general membership meetings.

The Pasig court under Judge Ma. Gracia Cadiz-Casaclang ruled that not only was the interpretation wrong, but that the committee on elections had no authority to interpret the by-laws. They were only supposed to organize and supervise the elections. The court further ordered elections for president and chairman to be conducted on February 23, 2018.

Following the court decision, the POC went to the Court of Appeals because the lower court’s ruling is immediately executory. Their only relief was an appeal and a possible TRO.

That relief has been denied Cojuangco and his group.

“The January 30 ruling of the 11th Division effectively shot down efforts to restrain the conduct of elections on February 23,” explained lawyer George SD Aquino of ACCRA Law, lawyers for Vargas.

“We feel validated in our position that there is no reason for the POC not to proceed with the scheduled elections on February 23 considering the immediately executory nature of the decision.”

Goodbye, farewell and amen, Cojuangco

If the POC elections proceed as planned on February 23, it will be goodbye, farewell and amen for Mr. Cojuangco at the POC.

It bewilders many Filipino sports leaders, athletes and players, that for someone who has had no history of leadership in sports, and has achieved nothing as POC president, Cojuangco has fond ambitions of serving as POC president for the rest of his life.

There is no explanation for this other than the fact that it is a disease of the leadership of international sports, beginning with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Once elected to the top posts, officials do not let go willingly.

The horrible practice is replicated in turn by the leadership of sports at national and continental levels.

As a journalist, I know of this problem in our government, and I have written enough times about it, not to wish that my own time of service at the BSCP will be prolonged into my late years.

I have only one aspiration left as chairman of BSCP and that is to lead in the return of the World Pool championship in Manila in October this year. We will target the holding of the men’s and women’s world pool championship simultaneously in October.

Once that takes place, it’s goodbye.

In the meantime. I or another representative intend to cast BSCP’s vote in the POC elections on February 23.

yenmakabenta@yahoo.com