COL Financial nets P214.6M in H1

STOCK brokerage COL Financial Group, Inc. said on Monday net income for the first half increased 17.1 percent from a year ago to P214.6 million on robust growth in revenue and commissions. Revenues increased 14.8 percent to P460.2 million as commissions grew 10 percent to P322.5 million, it told the stock exchange.

Commissions increased as COL’s average daily value turnover in the first half jumped by 18.1 percent to a new record of P1 billion. This growth was also faster than the 11.2 percent increase on the Philippine Stock Exchange’s average daily value turnover.