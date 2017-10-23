COL Financial report sought by privacy body

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) expects online stock broker COL Financial Group, Inc. to submit a detailed report on a data breach that may have compromised client accounts.

“The commission shall be expecting to receive from COL Financial a full report on the incident within five days. This will aid us to more accurately investigate the incident and decide on our further course of action,” NPC Commissioner Raymund Liboro said.

COL Financial on Friday said it had detected a “possible breach involving some personal client information” that was still being verified. The incident, it added, had been reported to the NPC and the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Liboro confirmed this, saying it was notified by COL at around 3:30 in the afternoon of October 20.

He said COL gave assurances that it had taken immediate measures to address the incident, including the creation of a response team to look into the extent of a data breach, if any.

“The company said it ran initial a vulnerability scan on its website, the results of which was ‘favorable’. It also mentioned the company hiring of a third party group to perform an independent security and vulnerability check of the system,” Liboro said.

The NPC is continuing to monitor the incident and will issue additional information as soon as these become available, he said.