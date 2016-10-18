On Colbert show, Obama bones up for post White House job interview

WASHINGTON: A soon-to-be out of work Barack Obama suffered the indignities of the job interview—at the hands of “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.

In a taped segment that aired Monday night, Obama got in an appeal to millennials to vote on November 8 and shamelessly plugged his accomplishments as president.

But Colbert, in the guise of clueless office manager “Randy,” was not impressed.

“55. Tough time to start over for a man,” he said, looking over Obama’s resume.

“I don’t see any promotions for the last eight years. That’s not always good. Can you explain that?” Colbert asks.

“Honestly, there wasn’t a lot of room for advancement in my last job,” said Obama. “The only one with a more powerful position was my wife.”

Obama gave no hint about what he actually might like to do after vacating the White House in January, but he seemed in no hurry to leave the political scene.

“You know what I really love doing? Is encouraging the youth of America to get out and vote this November so that the good work that we’ve done over the past eight years can continue on into the future,” he said.

Obama didn’t say who they should vote for, but when Colbert gave him a choice between “an extra fiber nutrient bar, which has traveled to more than one hundred countries, or this shriveled tangerine covered in golden retriever hair, filled with bile that I wouldn’t leave alone with the woman I love,” Obama said: “I think I’ll go with the fiber nutrient bar.” AFP

