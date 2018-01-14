Cold days ahead because of northeast monsoon – Pagasa

THE Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Sunday that cool winds brought by the “amihan” or northeast monsoon would prevail over Luzon in the coming days.

“Patuloy pa ring makararanas ng malamig na panahon ang buong Luzon dahil pa rin sa pag-iral ng hanging amihan,” said weather specialist Samuel Duran.

Pagasa added that the northeast monsoon would cause partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains over Metro Manila, the Ilocos region, and the rest of Central Luzon and Calabarzon.

The weather system will also cause cloudy skies with scattered rains over the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Cagayan Valley, and the province of Aurora.

Strong to gale-force winds will also occur over Luzon and the Eastern Visayas due to the surge of the northeast monsoon, Pagasa said.

Meanwhile, Visayas, Bicol and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a cold front.

Mindanao will experience the same weather condition because of the easterlies.

Mimaropa will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers because of localized thunderstorms.

Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon make up Calabarzon while Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan make up Mimaropa.

No low pressure area (LPA) is likely to affect the country in the coming days, Pagasa added. GLEE JALEA