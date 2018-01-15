Cold days, colder nights

Filipinos will continue to enjoy cold days and colder nights as cool winds brought by the northeast monsoon (amihan) will prevail in Luzon in the coming days, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Sunday.

“Patuloy pa ring makararanas ng malamig na panahon ang buong Luzon dahil pa rin sa pag-iral ng hanging amihan (Luzon will continue to have chilly weather because of the monsoon winds),” weather specialist Samuel Duran said.

Metro Manila, Ilocos region, and the rest of Central Luzon and Calabarzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains.

The weather system will also trigger scattered rains over Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and the province of Aurora.

Strong to gale-force winds will occur over Luzon and the Eastern Visayas due to the surge of the northeast monsoon, Pagasa said.

Meanwhile, Visayas, Bicol region and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to a tail-end of a cold front.

Mindanao will experience the same weather condition due to the easterlies.