Coldplay has landed!

Promoters release guidelines for tonight’s outdoor concert

Two days before their scheduled concert at the Mall of Asia concert grounds, Chris Martin, vocalist of the Grammy Award-winning band Coldplay already touched down in Manila. He was accompanied on Sunday night by band manager Phil Harvey straight from the group’s two-night concert in Singapore.

@Coldplay_PH, the band’s local fan base, shared the first few photos of Martin and Harvey’s arrival. However, no news about the arrival of the remaining members—Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, and Will Champion—has reached media as of press time.

Additionally, @Coldplay_PH shared photos ongoing preparations at the MOA concert grounds. Promoter MMI also released guidelines for concertgoers who are expected to flock the outdoor venue tonight.

First, a ticket and the corresponding access card must be presented to gain entry. Additionally, no re-entry policy will strictly be implemented. Minors, 17 years old and below, must have a waiver—available at main entrances—or letter signed by their parent if they will be going to the concert unaccompanied. Pregnant women and person with medical conditions must also voluntariyl sign waiver upon entry. Persons with disability, meanwhile, must be accompanied by at least one ticket bearing companion. There will be an exclusive area for PWDs.

A list of prohibited items was also released. It includes, medication, prescription drugs, and branded or unbranded medicines of any kinds; illegal substances; glasses, pet bottles, cans and cups; big bags; weapons of any kind, laser pens, pointers, umbrellas, monopods, selfie sticks or any sharp objects; any type of pyrotechinics including lighters; big posters and signages, markers and writing materials; chairs of any kind; professional video, audio and photography equipment, tablets, and Go Pro cameras; double purpose security gadgets like pepper spray and the like; flammable materials; crash helmets, large, spiked, or studded belts and bracelets; spy gadgets; outside food and drinks; large costumes unless surrendered for thorough inspection; flashlights; hard drive and wired head phoes; and pets.

It will be remembered that when Coldplay announced the inclusion of Manila on their A Head Full of Dreams world tour in November 2016, fans went crazy and waited with bated breath for tickets to be released. The big day was November 24, when it took less than 24 hours for the one-night only concert to be sold out.

This evening’s show is the British band’s first in the country since catapulting to fame in 2000.

A large crowd estimated between 30,000 to 80,000 fans—the audience capacity of MOA’s outdoor concert grounds—will be treated to Coldplay’s string of hits including “The Scientist,” “Fix You,” “Yellow,” “Viva la Vida,” “Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall,” “A Sky Full of Stars,” and “Something Just Like This,” among many others.

Before kicking off the Asian leg of their world tour, which began in March 2016, the band asked fans for song requests through their social media accounts.

Coldplay’s A Head Full of Dreams Tour Live in Manila is co-presented by Globe.