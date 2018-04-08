Collateral attack on certificate of title is not allowed

Dear PAO,

My father (deceased) allowed Anton and his family to stay on a 300-square meter idle land that is covered by a Torrens Title issued in his name. After my father’s demise in 2016, I sent a demand letter to Anton and his family to vacate the land because I will be selling the same to an interested buyer. Anton failed to comply with my demand so I initiated a complaint before our barangay (village). During the confrontation at the village hall, Anton claimed that the Certificate of Title in the name of my father is fake and alleged that the real owner is Mr. Si. He also claimed that he bought the property in 1940 from Mr. Si, and he will raise these issues if I will file a case against him. Can I still recover the property from Anton?

Daniel

Dear Daniel,

Based on your narration of facts, it appears that your father (deceased) is the absolute owner of the property, which is the subject of the dispute. Your father has a Torrens Title covering the land while Anton failed to substantiate his claim. If you file a case against Anton, his defense that your father’s Certificate of Title was fake would be a collateral attack against the title which is not allowed under the law. This finds support under Section 48 of Presidential Decree (PD) 1529, which states:

“A certificate of title shall not be subject to collateral attack. It cannot be altered, modified or canceled except in a direct proceeding in accordance with law.”

In the case entitled Soriente et al. vs. the Estate of the Late Arsenio E. Concepcion (G.R. No. 160239, November 25, 2009), the Supreme Court, through Associate Justice Diosdado Peralta stated:

“In this case, the trial court found that respondent owns the property on the basis of Transfer Certificate of Title No. 12892, which was ‘issued in the name of Arsenio E. Concepcion, x x x married to Nenita L. Songco.’ It is settled rule that the person who has a Torrens Title over a piece of land is entitled to possession thereof. Hence, as the registered owner of the subject property, respondent is preferred to possess it.

The validity of respondent’s certificate of title cannot be attacked by petitioner in this case for ejectment. Under Section 48 of PD 1529, a certificate of title shall not be subject to collateral attack. It cannot be altered, modified or canceled, except in a direct proceeding for that purpose in accordance with law. The issue of the validity of the title of the respondents can only be assailed in an action expressly instituted for that purpose. Whether the petitioner has the right to claim ownership over the property is beyond the power of the trial court to determine in an action for unlawful detainer.

Although petitioner alleges that substantial evidence exists that she and her predecessors-in-interest had continuously and openly occupied and possessed, in the concept of owner, the subject property since time immemorial, petitioner failed to present evidence to substantiate her allegation. Whereas respondent holds a Torrens Title over the subject property; hence, she is entitled to the possession of the property.”

Applying the above-quoted decision to your situation, you can recover the property from Anton because you have the Torrens Title issued in your father’s name as proof of ownership. The registered owner of the land is preferred to possess the property. It is also important to emphasize that the rights to the succession are transmitted from the moment of the death of the decedent (Article 777, New Civil Code of the Philippines). Thus, upon your father’s death, all his rights pertaining to all his pieces of property, including the property that is the subject of the dispute, were transmitted to you.

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net.