College subsidy covers tuition, miscellaneous fees

SEN. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara on Sunday called on the government to make sure that students from poor families will be given subsidy for their tuition and miscellaneous fees as provided for under the Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST).

The implementing rules and regulations (IRR) for UniFAST or Republic Act 10931 were released last week.

RA 10931, with an initial funding of P40 billion, covers tuition, miscellaneous and other school fees of students enrolled in 112 state universities and colleges (SUCs), 78 local universities and colleges (LUCs), and all technical-vocational education and training (TVET) programs registered under the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).

Angara, author of the Free College law and the UniFAST law, said the Tertiary Education Subsidy covers allowance for books, supplies, transportation, room and board, personal computer or laptop, and other education-related personal expenses of poor students.

Students included in the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Listahanan 2.0 will be given priority as beneficiaries of the subsidy, which shall be managed by the UniFAST Board.

Meanwhile, Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd urged college and university administrators to consider lowering their entrance examination fees.

“It is understandable for these kids to want to have options when it comes to college, and naturally their parents want to give them the opportunities. But if applying at one school requires a P500 fee, then applying to four, five schools can be quite expensive,” Pimentel said.

He made the call after receiving complaints from parents about the “prohibitive” rates major universities in the country are now charging.

Pimentel said even large state universities like the University of the Philippines (UP) and the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) charge rates similar to private schools.

Every year, about 80,000 students apply at UP while roughly 60,000 take the PUP college entrance exam.

“Even assuming these schools only charge half of the applicants the full rate, this means that, conservatively, UP and PUP earn something like P20 million and P15 million, respectively, on entrance fees yearly. Does it really cost that much to administer these exams?” Pimentel asked.

He said Philippine educators should work with the Department of Education to come up with a standardized test for K-12 graduates acceptable to all tertiary education institutions—a single test that will eliminate the need for schools to administer their own entrance exams.