UP collides with streaking FEU in UAAP football

Defending champion University of the Philippines (UP) will try to bounce back from a loss as it faces Far Eastern University (FEU) in the first round of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s football tournament at the Moro Lorenzo Field in Quezon City at 4 p.m. today.

The Fighting Maroons are coming off a 0-1 loss to unbeaten and tournament leader Ateneo de Manila University last Sunday.

The Tamaraws, meanwhile, gun for their fifth straight win to tighten their grip for a seat in the top four.

FEU downed De La Salle University, 1-0, through the strike of veteran Nicolas Ferrer.

UP currently occupies the third spot with three wins, a draw and a loss while FEU is at second with four straight wins in their card.

In the 2 p.m. second game, the Green Archers will clash with National University (NU).

La Salle has been struggling in the first round with only a win to show against two draws and three losses.

The Bulldogs hope to ride on the crest of their 2-1 victory over Adamson University. They currently hold a 1-1-3 (win-draw-loss) record.

The Soaring Falcons will meet University of the East (UE) in the curtain raiser at 9 a.m.

Adamson is at No. 7 with a win and four losses while UE is at the bottom with just a draw and four losses.