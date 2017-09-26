Colliers PH to manage new Davao condo

REAL estate firm Colliers International Philippines on Thursday inked a deal to manage the operations of the six-tower Seawind condominium in Davao City.

Damosa Land, the property development arm of Anflocor Group of Companies, tasked Colliers to manage, supervise, and improve the upkeep of their “resort-style” project in Sasa, Davao City.

“Colliers is pleased to have been appointed as the exclusive property manager of Damosa’s project. We can assure unit owners of the high standard of service that Colliers is globally known for,” said Colliers International’s executive director for real estate management services, Jet Ilaga.

About 30 percent of the total land area was used for the 1,100 residential units while the remaining space was allotted for other facilities such as a clubhouse, half-olympic sized swimming pool, a kiddie pool, a bicycle lane, a basketball court, and a playground.

Five of the development’s towers have already been sold out while more than half of the units in the sixth tower have been taken up, Colliers said in a statement.

The condo recorded a strong take-up from young professionals, business owners, property investors, and families of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“Davao remains an attractive location for local and foreign property investors and we see the Seawind project benefitting from the renewed interest in the city,” added Ilaga.