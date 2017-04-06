Colombia opens probe into deadly landslide

MOCOA, Colombia: Colombian authorities on Thursday investigated who is to blame for the devastation of a landslide that now has claimed more than 300 lives. The national comptroller, Edgardo Maya, ordered a probe to determine whether authorities in the town of Mocoa correctly enforced building codes and planned adequately for natural disasters. “But this is not about punishment. It’s about prevention. What good does it do to punish people now, after (so many) deaths?” he said. Mayor Jose Antonio Castro, regional governor Sorrel Aroca and their predecessors face a separate investigation by prosecutors, according to Colombian media reports.

AFP